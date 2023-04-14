ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended Justice Mussarat Hilali for appointment as the regular chief justice of the high court, days after Hilali was named interim chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

During a meeting of the JCP presided over by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the JCP unanimously recommended the appointment of Justice Hilali, a senior judge and acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

The commission submitted its recommendation for approval to the legislative committee.

Justice Hilali took the oath of office on April 1, becoming the first woman to serve as chief justice of the high court.

On March 30, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan announced his retirement. Senior judge Justice Noorul Amin Khan was appointed acting CJ. But his task only lasted a day.

Justice Hilali was chosen as the first female acting chief justice of the PHC upon Justice Khan’s retirement on March 31, one day after he took over as the acting CJ.

Until a permanent chief justice was named, the president appointed Justice Hilali to serve in that capacity.

CJ Hilali’s job agreement expires in August. She will serve as PHC Chief Justice for a total of five months.

Who is Justice Musarrat Hilali?

Justice Hilali received a law degree from Khyber Law College of Peshawar University. He was born in Peshawar on August 8, 1961. In 1983, the high court, in 1988, and in 2006, the supreme court of Pakistan, he registered as an advocate.

Despite being a woman, she succeeded in her work in a number of ways, including: