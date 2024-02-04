Pakistani actress Maryam Nafees has made an interesting revelation about her Haq Mehr.

Maryam Nafis recently appeared as a guest on a private magazine podcast and discussed career, dramas as well as personal life.

During the interview, Maryam Nafis said that I read my marriage certificate and my parents had entered the details in it. I have the right to divorce. is being done.

The actress revealed that ‘I have seen people quarreling over right mehr all my life, so I did not want to take right mehr while husband Aman Ahmed openly allowed whatever or whatever amount was required. Write it down, but I have written down my right Mahr Shari’i, that is, what is done according to Shari’a.

He further said ‘I don’t remember the amount, how much money it is according to Sharia, maybe 2200 or 22000, but I had written Sharia in the Haq Mehr column’.

The actress said ‘First we intended to get married abroad but then we decided to do it simply, my marriage was done in a simple way in Faisal Mosque, dinner was given in a hotel and then the whole family along with other events were left for other events. ‘.

Maryam Nafis got emotional remembering her family, she said ‘I left Islamabad and came to Karachi and I miss my city, my pet dog, and my family very much’.