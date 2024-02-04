Lively women of Lahore also painted in the election colors, in National Assembly Constituency NA 119, women took out a wonderful motorcycle rally in support of PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

Women took out a motorcycle rally in NA-119, women bikers were wearing PML-N mufflers in their neckties.

Women bikers also raised slogans of “Maryam, Maryam”, women activists also carried pictures of Maryam Nawaz, and women bikers circled the various streets, markets, and neighborhoods of Lahore.

It should be noted that Maryam Nawaz is contesting the election as a candidate for the National Assembly from NA-119 Lahore