JEDDAH: Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a report.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of the PML-N, was also present in the meeting when significant issues were discussed.

They added that the difficulties facing the South Asian nation were also discussed and that the meeting between the former Pakistani premier and the crown prince took place in a positive environment.

Nawaz Sharif travelled to Jeddah from London earlier this month to undertake Umrah with his daughter and other family members who were already there.

Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were asked by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to conduct Umrah as royal guests during the holy month of Ramadan. Also anticipated is a meeting between Nawaz and Maryam and the Saudi royal family.