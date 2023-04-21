Jumma tul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being commemorated with religious observance today all around the nation.

On the final Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims all across the world observe a holiday known as “Jumma Tul Wida.” Today, April 21, is Jumma Tul Wida, which is observed by several Muslim nations, including Pakistan.

For Muslims, Jumma is a significant occasion with enormous meaning. Muslims get up early on this day, take a bath, and dress in fresh clothes. Muslims assemble in mosques to perform charity work, recite the Holy Quran, and give mass prayers.

At mosques all around the nation, millions of people will perform Friday prayers. Special prayers will be held for Pakistan’s development and prosperity as well as the harmony of Muslims worldwide.

The largest Juma-tul-Wida gathering in the nation’s capital will take place at the Faisal Mosque.

In order to stop any strange activity, numerous mosques have implemented strict security measures.