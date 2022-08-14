ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of information and broadcasting, stated that martyrs were the glory of the country and that their sacrifices would never be in vain.

She expressed her condolences to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who chose martyrdom in Balochistan during the helicopter crash, and stated, “Our martyrs have lost their life for the right way.”

When visiting the home of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, Marriyum, who was with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, met Talha’s mother and offered “Fateha” for the deceased soul.

She felt for Major Talha’s mother and thanked him for his tremendous sacrifice for the nation.