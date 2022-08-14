ISLAMABAD, On Sunday, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of information and broadcasting, claimed that the administration had unified the country on the occasion of August 14 with colours of love and peace.

The minister added in her tweet that Parliament building on Constitution Avenue served as the focal point for the people’s hopes, desires, and wishes.

A stunning fireworks show in front of the Parliament, according to her, demonstrated that “Azm-e-Aali Shan, Shad Rahey Pakistan” means “we are a living nation.”

She posted a video of an unique event that took place in front of Parliament as parts of the celebrations for Independence Day on her official twitter account with the hashtag “PakistanAt75.”