Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, has been expressing his desire to create a digital world called Metaverse for several years.

But now it seems that he has changed his mind and declared the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) as his dream.

During an interview, Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta will accelerate AI research that will help improve the Metaverse.

Currently, Meta has 2 teams working on AI technology, one of which is focused on generative AI.

Mark Zuckerberg says that these two teams will be brought together to develop AI technology with human-like intelligence.

Meta’s chief executive said in a video on social media AppThreads that these changes will help achieve the long-term goals of developing AGI and help everyone in their day-to-day lives.

Mark Zuckerberg now wants to take on companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google in AI technology.

Establishing an AGI model with human-like intelligence is the dream of most companies, but so far not much progress has been made in this regard.

But Mark Zuckerberg wants to use Meta’s resources for this task.

He said that we are developing the infrastructure on a large scale in this regard.

He also made it clear that he has no intention of giving up on the metaverse.

He said that advances in AI technology will only benefit the metaverse as the two are interconnected.

Mark Zuckerberg also wants to make AI technology a part of various devices such as smart glasses.

He said that by the end of this decade, most people will be able to interact with devices like smart glasses through AI.