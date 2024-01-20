Islamabad: Supreme Court judge Justice Athar Minullah has said that Pakistan would not have been created in 1971 if the covenant had not been violated.

Addressing a workshop in Islamabad, Justice Athar Minullah said that if a critic trusts the same court, it is a test of the judiciary. Everyone should criticize but also trust the judiciary, while social media should not influence judges. If a judge takes social media influence, he violates his oath.

He said that if the agreement had not been violated, then Pakistan would not have been established in 1971. Are we standing on the principle today? Everyone should ask themselves where we are heading, states cannot control expression in the age of technology.

Justice Athar Manullah said that someone is punished here even before the crime is proven. I asked Mali if there is truth around you. Mali said that nowadays there is no era of truth but everyone knows the truth.

He further said that when the issue of 18th Amendment was raised, many forces were against it. I was asked by a court reporter what the Supreme Court will do on the 18th Amendment. Yes, I had said that I would resign if the 18th Amendment was repealed. It was reported that Athar Minullah had threatened the court.