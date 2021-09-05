SHEIKHUPURA: In a horrifying turn of events, a man on Sunday allegedly set a woman on fire and threw her in the Khanpur Canal after he raped her, police confirmed the incident.

According to the woman, he raped her and fearing of getting caught, set her on fire and threw her in the canal.

The woman was rescued after her cries were heard by the passersby as she drowned in the canal. The men rescued her and informed police.

She was earlier taken to local DHQ hospital where her burn injuries prompted doctors to refer her to Mayo Hospital.

The Sheikhupura Police have booked the case and have detained the alleged rapist.