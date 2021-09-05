ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a strongly-worded tweet on Sunday condemned India’s repressive measures for snatching the body of the 92-year-old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders and then registering cases against his family.

Imran Khan said that these incidents were just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP government.

“Snatching the body of the 92 year old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected & principled Kashmiri ldrs, & then registering cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP govt”, Imran Khan said on twitter while referring to a report published in the Times of India.

The Prime Minister in his tweet also posted the newspaper’s report, according to which the Jammu and Kashmi Police on Saturday lodged an FIR against the family members of deceased Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others for raising anti-India slogans and putting Pakistani flag on his body.

The Times of India quoted a police officer as saying: “The FIR was registered at Budgam police station against the family members of Geelani along with other elements for raising anti-national slogans and putting Pakistani flag on the separatist’s body at his home after his death on Wednesday.”

Quoting Prime Minister’s tweet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the fascist Indian state fears the revered Syed Ali Geellani so much that they stormed his home and snatched his body at night.

He said Indian government prevented a funeral befitting of his stature and it is now attempting to intimidate his grieving family by registering cases against them.

Meanwhile in a tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Syed Ali Geellani, in his life, kept the candle of the freedom movement lit against the extremist Indian government. He said that even after his death, the Indian government is afraid of the moral strength of his message.

The Minister said Syed Ali Geellani’s family was not allowed to bury him and lodged an FIR against the family members.

The icon of Kashmir Freedom Movement, Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani was laid to rest in the wee hours of Thursday amid a tight military siege at Haiderpora just meters away from his house.

While the Hurriyat leader had himself expressed his wish for burial at Martyrs Graveyard in Srinagar, and so his family insisted on it, the occupation forces not only restricted the proper burial rites but also scaled up curfew restrictions as the whole area was cordoned off.

Pakistan flag was half-mast on the demise of pro-Pakistan Kashmiri leader, who spent his life in resisting the Indian Occupied forces in the Held Valley.

Pakistan social media platform flooded with Geelani’s spirited speech in which he chanted ‘Hum Pakistani hain, Pakistan hamara hay’ (We are Paksitani and Pakistan is ours).

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Indian top diplomat in-country and lodged its protest in strongest possible way for snatching the dead body of Syed Geelani in the dead of the night allowing only a few people in his funeral prayers. The Indian Army in Valley, known for his gross human rights violations, clampdown internet services and cordoned off the road leading toward the residence of a resistance leader in Haider Pura.

According to international media, J&K Police on Saturday lodged an FIR against the family members of deceased Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others for raising anti-national slogans and putting the Pakistani flag on his body.