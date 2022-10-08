Malala Yousufzai, the Nobel laureate and advocate for girls’ education, will arrive in Pakistan on October 12 and visit flood-affected areas to raise awareness of the destruction brought on by climate change.

The 25-year-old advocate for the education of girls will also go to Sindh’s flood-affected districts.This season, Pakistan experienced heavier monsoon rains than usual, which led to widespread flooding and submerged a third of the country. Standing crops, as well as highways and rail tracks in Sindh and Balochistan, were also damaged.

Sources claim that Malala must have strong security measures in place as a result of instructions from the Sindh Home Department. In this regard, arrangements are being made by a specialised police squad.

The Nobel laureate will go by air to Karachi. Under tight protection, she would be transported from Karachi to the flood-affected districts of Dadu. She is anticipated to offer aid from the Malala Yousufzai Fund to help with flood relief.

The International Rescue Committee received an emergency relief donation from the Malala Fund in the first week of September (IRC). The IRC will utilise the money to offer psychosocial help to girls and women in Sindh and Balochistan who have been affected by floods.

For females to complete their education, the cash will also be used to provide emergency education programmes. Ten damaged government schools for girls will benefit from repairs and rehabilitation thanks to the Malala Fund’s aid.