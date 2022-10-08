CHRISTCHURCH: In the second game of the tri-nation series played in Christchurch, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan.

The same Pakistani team that defeated Bangladesh yesterday is in action today. Captain Babar Azam stated they anticipate a stronger performance from the middle order after winning the toss.

Playing IX

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Iftikhar Khan, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani are Pakistani leaders.

Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, and Ish Sodhi are New Zealanders.