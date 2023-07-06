RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army officer was killed in action while participating in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shakhas neighbourhood of the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the night of July 5–6, an Inter Services Public Relations operation was carried out in response to reports of terrorist activity.

Major Abdullah, who was in charge of the operation from the front, saw a group of terrorists while blocking positions were being established to block the terrorists’ escape routes.

The military’s propaganda wing reported that after a fierce exchange of fire, Major Mian Abdullah Shah, a 33-year-old Kohat local who had bravely fought, had “embraced Shahadat.”

The IBO saw the capture of three terrorists and their enablers. In order to get rid of the terrorists who are there, the region is being sanitised.

Such sacrifices made by our warriors only serve to reinforce our resolve as Pakistan’s security forces to end the threat of terrorism.