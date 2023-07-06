LAHORE: Alamgir Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultans and the brother of renowned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen, committed suicide

According to media reports, Alamgir Tareen of the Multan Sultans team, who won the 2021 trophy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), committed suicide.

As per Lahore Police, Alamgir Tareen shot himself in the head with a pistol.

Police officials say that Alamgir also left a note before committing suicide in which he mentioned his illness.

On the other hand, his close friends say that they are not aware of Alamgir Tareen’s illness, he was unmarried, according to his friends, he was 63 years old while he was engaged and was going to get married in December.

It should be noted that he is the brother of former Member of Parliament Jahangir Tareen.