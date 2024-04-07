Reconciliation Remains a Firm Position Pakistan remains resolute in its commitment to safeguard national unity and oppose external forces that aim to undermine the nation in the aftermath of the recent lamentable incidents. The preservation of the state’s integrity is prioritized through the adoption of an impartial stance guided by the principles enshrined in the Pakistani constitution. The Government of Pakistan unequivocally affirms its stance against engaging in negotiations or reconciliation with individuals or entities that have been instrumental in instigating internal unrest on behalf of external powers. The events that transpired on May 9th are a lamentable reminder of the critical nature of addressing such threats to national security with resolute measures. Reconciliation is impossible until those responsible publicly denounce the heinous acts and accept complete responsibility without expecting forgiveness from the government. Any discourse must commence with a sincere admission of culpability and a firm commitment to refrain from future actions of a similar nature that are detrimental to the nation’s interests. Those who, at the behest of external adversaries, have instigated internal polarisation or caused economic or political damage abroad have no place in the government with which to negotiate or reconcile. These actions, which are driven by self-interest or external factors, undermine the stability and sovereignty of a nation. The resolute position of the Pakistani government on reconciliation exemplifies its steadfast dedication to upholding national unity and security in accordance with the principles outlined in the constitution. Ensuring objectivity is of the utmost importance when focusing on holding accountable those responsible for actions that are detrimental to the nation’s interests. As Pakistan navigates these challenges, it is imperative that we uphold the values of integrity and unity in safeguarding the nation’s stability and sovereignty. Acknowledging the fundamental principles upon which Pakistan was established is critical for preserving the integrity of the nation and its constitution. The Constitution serves as the cornerstone of our nation, providing a structured system that ensures justice, governance, and the protection of basic rights. Deviation from these principles compromises the progress and stability of our country and undermines the fundamental nature of our democratic system. Enviable is the government’s unwavering dedication to enforcing legal regulations and executing strategies formulated to safeguard the nation’s interests. The government demonstrates its dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that individuals who pose a threat to the nation’s security and stability are held liable for their conduct through the application of the principles of justice and accountability. Way Out Statement: In these trying times, all parties must unite in support of the state, its constitution, and the government’s endeavours to maintain law and order. By promoting harmony among our citizens and resisting external pressures that seek to undermine our stability, we can surmount these challenges and emerge stronger as a nation. Pakistan cannot have the conditions for a brighter and more prosperous future unless we all adhere to the principles of justice and responsibility and collaborate. Way Out Statement: It is imperative that all parties prioritise the nation’s interests over their personal agendas and external pressures in order to progress. Pursuing dialogue and reconciliation requires sincere remorse, recognition of responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to abstain from any actions that compromise national security. Pakistan will have a brighter future if we continue to operate in accordance with the values enshrined in the constitution and collaborate as a unified front.