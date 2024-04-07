Guest: H.E. Jamal Beker Abdullah, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan

Ms. Saima Saber: Welcome Jamal Baker Abdullah.It’s a pleasure to have you with us on to discuss the exciting developments in Ethiopian-Pakistani relations.

Ambassador Abdula: Thank you very much, Ms. Saber. It's a pleasure to be wit

Mr. Abid Ali: Ambassador, let’s start with the recently launched initiative, “Ethio-Pak Digital Bonding.” Can you tell us more about its goals?

Ambassador Absolutely. This initiative, launched by the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad last month, aims to strengthen ties between our two nations through digital platforms. We believe this will foster cultural exchange, business opportunities, and overall understanding.

Ms. Saima Saber: That’s a fantastic way to leverage technology for diplomacy. We’ve also heard some promising news about trade relations. Can you elaborate on the recent developments?

Ambassador Jamal Baker : Certainly. We are witnessing a significant increase in collaboration. Ethiopian Airlines will soon begin flights to Karachi, which will be a major boost for travel and logistics. Additionally, delegations have been exchanged in various sectors like business, education, and healthcare. We've even signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to promote cooperation in trade, science, and technology.

Mr. Abid Ali: These MoUs sound very promising. For Pakistani businesses considering investment in Ethiopia, what specific advantages are there?

Ambassador: Ethiopia offers a very attractive environment. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, our nation is experiencing a period of significant development. We are the gateway to Africa, offering Pakistani investors far greater opportunities compared to the European market. Competitive electricity rates and a supportive government create a very fertile ground for investment.

Ms. Saima Saber: That's certainly compelling. Beyond the official agreements, how would you describe the people-to-people connections between Ethiopia and Pakistan?

Ambassador : The warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people have truly touched me. There's a real sense of shared values and a strong foundation for building even closer relationships.

Mr. Abid Ali: Looking ahead, Ambassador, what areas hold the most potential for future collaboration?

There are many! We see great opportunities in sectors like energy, textiles, livestock and dairy development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and more. The recent exchange of trade delegations between Punjab and Ethiopia is a positive step in this direction.

Ms. Saima Saber: Ambassador Abdullah, thank you for sharing these insights. The future of Ethiopian-Pakistani relations seems very bright.

Ambassador : Thank you for having me. I am confident that with continued

Ethiopia offers a very attractive environment. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, our nation is experiencing a period of significant development. We are the gateway to Africa, offering Pakistani investors far greater opportunities compared to the European market. Competitive electricity rates and a supportive government create a very fertile ground for investment.

That's certainly compelling. Beyond the official agreements, how would you describe the people-to-people connections between Ethiopia and Pakistan?

The warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people have truly touched me. There's a real sense of shared values and a strong foundation for building even closer relationships.

Looking ahead, Ambassador, what areas hold the most potential for future collaboration?

There are many! We see great opportunities in sectors like energy, textiles, livestock and dairy development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and more. The recent exchange of trade delegations between Punjab and Ethiopia is a positive step in this direction.

This collaboration can be a win-win for both sides. Pakistani expertise in textiles can be combined with Ethiopia’s growing garment industry, creating a powerhouse for the global market.

Absolutely. Similarly, Pakistan can benefit from Ethiopia’s agricultural potential. Knowledge sharing and joint ventures can lead to increased food security for both nations.

The energy sector also presents exciting possibilities. Ethiopia’s abundant renewable resources can be harnessed with Pakistani expertise in hydropower and solar technology.

Indeed. This collaboration can not only address energy needs but also promote environmental sustainability, a shared concern for both countries.

Beyond economics, Ambassador, how can Ethiopia and Pakistan strengthen their diplomatic ties?

Regular high-level visits, increased cultural exchange programs, and collaboration on regional security issues will all contribute to a stronger diplomatic bond.

Absolutely. A united front on issues like terrorism and climate change can benefit not just our two nations but the entire region. Our shared history and values provide a strong foundation for unity. By working together, Ethiopia and Pakistan can create a more prosperous and secure future for our citizens.

Ambassador Abdula, thank you for sharing these insights. The future of Ethiopian-Pakistani relations seems very bright.

Ethiopia and Pakistan: Building Bridges for a Brighter Future

Pakistan and Ethiopia, two nations with rich histories and vibrant cultures, are forging a stronger bond. A recent interview with H.E. Jamal Beker Abdullah, Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, on Roze News highlighted the exciting developments driving this closer relationship.

One key initiative is the “Ethio-Pak Digital Bonding” program. This innovative project leverages technology to bridge the gap between the two countries. By fostering cultural exchange, business opportunities, and overall understanding through digital platforms, this program lays the groundwork for a more connected future.

The economic ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan are also flourishing. The launch of Ethiopian Airlines flights to Karachi and the exchange of trade delegations are just a few examples. These developments not only boost travel and logistics but also open doors for collaboration in various sectors. Ethiopia, with its competitive electricity rates and a supportive government, presents an attractive investment environment for Pakistani businesses.

Looking beyond official agreements, the warmth and hospitality shared by the people of both nations is a testament to the strong foundation for building even closer relationships. This sense of shared values creates a fertile ground for future cooperation.

The potential for collaboration extends far beyond economics. Areas like energy, textiles, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals hold immense promise. Pakistan’s expertise in textiles can be combined with Ethiopia’s growing garment industry, while knowledge sharing in agriculture can lead to increased food security for both nations. Ethiopia’s abundant renewable resources paired with Pakistan’s expertise in renewable energy technology can create a sustainable and secure energy future.

This burgeoning partnership extends beyond economic and cultural ties. Strengthening diplomatic bonds through high-level visits, cultural exchange programs, and collaboration on regional security issues will foster a united front on critical matters like terrorism and climate change. By working together, Ethiopia and Pakistan can not only secure a brighter future for their own citizens but also contribute to a more prosperous and stable region.

Looking beyond official agreements, the warmth and hospitality shared by the people of both nations is a testament to the strong foundation for building even closer relationships. This sense of shared values creates a fertile ground for future cooperation.

The potential for collaboration extends far beyond economics. Areas like energy, textiles, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals hold immense promise. Pakistan's expertise in textiles can be combined with Ethiopia's growing garment industry, while knowledge sharing in agriculture can lead to increased food security for both nations. Ethiopia's abundant renewable resources paired with Pakistan's expertise in renewable energy technology can create a sustainable and secure energy future.

This burgeoning partnership extends beyond economic and cultural ties. Strengthening diplomatic bonds through high-level visits, cultural exchange programs, and collaboration on regional security issues will foster a united front on critical matters like terrorism and climate change. By working together, Ethiopia and Pakistan can not only secure a brighter future for their own citizens but also contribute to a more prosperous and stable region. The future of this partnership is brimming with possibilities, and with continued collaboration, both nations stand to reap the rewards of a flourishing relationship.