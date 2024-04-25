Pakistani actress Madeeha Rizvi got married a year and a half after her divorce, whose videos and photos are adorning social media.

The actress also shared a video on her Instagram account of her marriage.

According to media reports, Madeeha Rizvi married her longtime friend, writer Junaid Ali Parvez, who belongs to Shahr-i-Quaid.

The actress is being congratulated by the showbiz personalities on the beginning of this new journey of life.

It should be noted that Madiha Rizvi was first married to actor Hasan Nauman in 2014, her first marriage lasted only 8 years and the couple also has two daughters while Madiha Rizvi confirmed the end of her first marriage in November 2022.