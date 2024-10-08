Mumbai: Famous Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgan has revealed that he burnt his face on seeing Madhuri Dixit for the first time.

The actor recounted a memorable story of how in 2001, during the shooting of the film ‘Yeh Rasti Hain Pyaar Ke’, seeing Madhuri Dixit, he accidentally put a cigarette on his face which burnt his face.

Ajay Devgn said that when Madhuri Dixit entered the room, she was looking so beautiful that he stopped looking at her and instead of smoking, he put his cigarette on his mouth, burning his face.

Ajay Devgn laughingly showed everyone the mark on his face and said, ‘This mark is Madhuri Dixit’s mark which is still there on my face.’