Peshawar: Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur has said that wherever we hold a meeting except in KP, we face fascism, we are given the place of the meeting like animals, I am warning if this IG is not removed. So the next protest will be to remove it.

While speaking in the KP assembly, he said that whenever we called for protest anywhere in Punjab except KP, our people were picked up using fascism, whenever they asked for a place to protest. No other given place was given. In Islamabad, permission was given to hold the meeting in the cattle market. In Abad too, we were asked to hold meetings at a remote place instead of Liaquat Bagh, while Imran Khan always gave everyone the best places for meetings.

He said that Imran Khan always practiced peaceful politics and taught us peace, but the opponents did not even give us our constitutional right, they also declared bribery and horse trading as legal. We told the leaders and workers that they came to protest, containers were placed in places, shelling was done, sticks were hit, but still we were suffering peacefully when we reached there. People are being shelled, two and a half to three hundred vehicles reached there with us.

He said that we reached there by pushing the police and the rangers, the army was on both sides of us, Imran Khan has told us that the army is ours, there is no fight with our army nor any agenda. There was a clash between the people, we did not think of a clash, instead of going to D Chowk, we decided to go to KP House, which is our property, to end the clash, when we reached there, Rangers and IG Islamabad police. stormed along with, this has not happened till date in history, they beat them as if they were terrorists there.

He said that I had no fear of arrest, but the way they wanted to proceed, some hypocrites and some opposition leaders and some generals were involved in it, then I was taken out from the back door, I stayed there for four hours and they were roaming around there. All these vehicles were taken and all the people were arrested. I said arrange a vehicle for me. There was a line of Rangers. When the official vehicle of the House came, he left.

He said that from there he went to the house of a district DPO, told him that I need security, but I said that no one knows, that DPO was not in the house. I went to petrol pump which I have the receipt then when I reached through Bitgram and other districts I contacted my ideological friends.

He said that this is the state of fascism here. When I asked the DPO to deliver it to me, he said, “I have small children. Don’t tell anyone. This is the state of this province. Who planted it?” My workers are standing firm and I salute them.

The chief minister said that I am thankful to the soldiers, they gave way to our workers, but in front of them were the fascists, federalists and the IG who considered themselves pharaohs and they shelled the workers, our next target is Shahbaz Sharif’s bedroom. Yes, if Imran Khan gives the order, D Chowk was also destroyed, we were only ordered to protest, I am giving a warning if this IG is not removed, then the next one will be to remove this IG.