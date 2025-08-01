LONDON:The University of East London (UEL) has announced the appointment of British-Pakistani Aamer Ahmad Sarfraz, The Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, as its new Chancellor, effective 1 August 2025.A distinguished member of the House of Lords and a respected leader across business, public service, and philanthropy, Lord Sarfraz brings a unique blend of global experience to UEL at a pivotal moment in its growth, the university said in a statement sent to Geo News.

As Chancellor, Lord Sarfraz will serve as an ambassador for the University, championing its students, mission, and strategic vision.His appointment comes as UEL delivers against Vision 2028, the University’s ambitious 10-year strategy to become the UK’s leading careers-first university, with a strong focus on inclusion, sustainability, and innovation.

Professor Amanda Broderick, Vice Chancellor & President of UEL said: “Lord Sarfraz’s appointment as Chancellor is a celebratory moment for the University. He shares our deep commitment to building a careers-first environment where students from all backgrounds can thrive, and his leadership on sustainability mirrors our goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2030.

“We look forward to working with him to inspire our students and graduates, who make up one of the most diverse populations in UK higher education, and we know he will be a fantastic ambassador for our mission and values.”Lord Sarfraz was nominated to the House of Lords in 2019, becoming Baron Sarfraz of Kensington in 2020, one of the youngest peers in Parliament at the time.

He served as Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Singapore 2022-24, and is currently a member of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy.