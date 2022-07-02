The Karot project, according to the prime minister’s tweet, was the first hydroelectric project launched as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He thanked the Chinese government for its assistance in carrying out the project. Later, while presiding over a meeting to evaluate strategies for reducing outages, he said that the coalition government was in charge of ending load-shedding.

He claimed that the administration was concentrating on adopting sensible methods to guarantee the continuous supply of power to the populace.

The administration, according to Mr. Sharif, is aware of the issues that the populace is experiencing due to the extreme heat, and every effort will be taken to address the power shortage right away.