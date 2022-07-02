Beginning on July 6, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate direct weekly passenger flights between Islamabad and Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province (Wednesday).

On Saturday, reliable sources verified that PIA has received formal authorization from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to conduct its weekly flights between Islamabad and Chengdu.

The national flag carrier’s third destination after Beijing is Chengdu. In March, PIA received approval to run flights from Pakistan to the Chinese towns of Xian and Guangzhou. The state-run airline was previously only permitted to operate flights to and from Beijing.