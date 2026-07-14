Rawalpindi: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, arrived in Türkiye on Sunday for a two-day official visit.

According to security sources, the army chief received a warm welcome upon his arrival. During the visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir is scheduled to hold key meetings with Türkiye’s military and political leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

The visit comes as Pakistan and Türkiye continue to strengthen their longstanding strategic and defence partnership.

On July 3, CDF Munir along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tehran to pay their respects to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a US-Israeli strike on February 28.