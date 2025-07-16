PTI members should choose the right words: Senator Kamran Murtaza, Politicians have made great sacrifices for the country: Azhar Siddique, It is a matter of joy that the ban on Pakistan has been lifted: Engineer Gul Asghar, They made wheat cheaper but could not reduce the price of sugar: Haseeb Anwar

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat he said lifting sanctions on Pakistan is a good thing, sanctions should not have been imposed on Pakistan, no one paid any attention to PIA, jobs are not given on merit here, May Allah make our affairs right, things are very bad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, corruption is on the rise in the country.

He added that the Prime Minister is visiting foreign countries for the betterment of the country, employment should come to the country, foreign businessmen are not coming, making people happy is our job.

JUI-F leader Senator Kamran Murtaza in talk show Sachi Baat said Ali Amin Gandapur only beats sticks, he has no interest in the province, Senate elections are about to be held, we have reduced the bitterness with PTI, PTI members should choose the right words, we also had some bitterness with the PML-N, we will work together on the Senate elections so that things do not deteriorate.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique in talk show Sachi Baat said politicians make great sacrifices for the country, there is no such thing as democracy in the country, they are now distributing reserved seats in the Senate elections, founder’s life in danger in jail, the country is not being run by the government, the founders are sacrificing for the country. They increased petrol prices in the dark of night, Azhar Siddique Corruption has increased in the country, they are only concerned about corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they have no attention to other provinces, the founder did not benefit himself, no one lays hands on the Chinese mafia in Pakistan and no one has been able to eliminate corruption, the public has become wiser, poor people in Pakistan are rotten, Chinese mafia has sunk the country’s fortunes, the government is not being taken care of by them, the government has made the condition of farmers worse, why did the government increase petrol prices.

MNA IPP Engineer Gul Asghar in talk show Sachi Baat said we were subjected to restrictions because of a PTI minister, if such a minister were from a foreign country, he would have been in jail by then, it is a matter of joy that the ban on Pakistan has been lifted, i congratulate my government on lifting the ban on Britain, PIA will now work well, the country is on the path of development, Reko Diq will work.

He added matters within IT have been fixed, farmers are angry over cheap flour, people are happy that flour is cheaper, petrol prices are increasing in foreign countries too, PTI people only work to the extent of words.

Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Haseeb Anwar in talk show Sachi Baat said the government increased petrol prices, petrol prices are falling in foreign countries and they are increasing them, the government increased sugar prices, the farmer is getting poorer day by day. Speakers, ministers’ salaries increased, farmers are losing money every day, they are squeezing our blood using the pretext of the IMF, they made wheat cheaper but could not reduce the price of sugar.