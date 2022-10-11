Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur believes that even while the hard schedule is wearing on players, they must never forget that they are fulfilling their ambitions by competing in the Premier League.

Prior to the commencement of the World Cup on November 20, domestic leagues and UEFA have been attempting to squeeze in games.

Prior to the tournament’s commencement in Qatar, Spurs are scheduled to play 10 games, the first of which is Wednesday’s Champions League matchup against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Son, 30, acknowledged that travelling for games and spending time away from home can be challenging but said it is a necessary part of life for professional athletes. “What comes to mind as you reflect on your childhood dreams? Everyone will likely mention competing in the Premier League, “The London Evening told his son”Since we are living the dream, we will always remember these times. I am aware that it can be physically and mentally exhausting at times.

“But we should enjoy it because we were born to do it and we love doing it. Naturally, the more happiness there is, the more you will appreciate it. I am aware that there are difficult times, but if we spread more joy, everything will be more joyful.

South Korea will be led by Son in the World Cup, where they are in Group H with Uruguay, Ghana, and Portugal.