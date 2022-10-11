Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including its chairman Imran Khan, the party’s finance staff, and a manager of a private bank, have been detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a case involving unauthorised funding.

The lawsuit was filed, according to Express News, by the FIA Commercial Banking Circle in Islamabad.

Along with Imran, other PTI figures who have been named in the case include Senator Saifullah Niazi, Sardar Tariq, Syed Younis, Aamir Kayani, Tariq Shafi, members of the party’s financial team, and the manager of a private bank.

FIA sources have confirmed the development and stated that the case is currently being investigated.A first information report (FIR) claims that the former leaders of the ruling party broke the Foreign Exchange Act and were identified as the owners of suspicious bank accounts.

According to the FIA, the Abraaj Group also wired $2.1 million to the PTI’s bank accounts.