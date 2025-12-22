The Lahore High Court has suspended the implementation of the Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance following hearings on multiple petitions against it.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard petitions from individuals including Abida Parveen and others. After addressing objections raised in the petitions, the court recommended forming a full bench to further deliberate on the matter.

The court also ordered the return of properties that had been seized under the ordinance. The Punjab chief secretary appeared before the court in response to the judicial order.

During the hearing, CJ Aalia Neelum remarked, “If a petition is filed against Jati Umra, will the DC rule in favor of that as well?”

The court questioned the absence of the Advocate General Punjab, with the government’s lawyer explaining that he was ill. In response, Chief Justice Neelum expressed, “I am also unwell and have been advised bed rest, but I am here today.”

The chief justice further remarked that it seemed the chief secretary had not read the law, questioning the purpose and rationale behind the ordinance. “What is the purpose of this law? If a case is pending in a civil court, how can a revenue officer grant possession?” she asked.

She continued, “You have undermined the civil setup, civil rights, and judicial supremacy. If it were up to you, you would suspend the constitution itself. What if the DC gives away possession of your house to someone else? You would have no right to appeal.”

The chief justice also questioned the law’s provisions, stating that it seems individuals can make phone calls to forcefully take possession of properties. She raised concerns about the potential for fake registrations and fraudulent documents, asking, “Isn’t it possible to create fake documents and fake registrations under this law?”

