Due to the deteriorating pollution conditions in the city, the Lahore High Court ordered the government to extend the winter vacation for Lahore’s institutions and schools by an additional seven days on Tuesday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) decided to close the educational institutions after hearing petitions asking for its intervention in smog management on Tuesday.

For the ensuing hearing, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general was also called before the court.

The court said that the fog has been moderately controlled during the proceeding. The government is responsible for preventing smog, the court declared.

Until January 15, 2023, the decision is in force.