KARACHI: Today, the nation observes the 15th death anniversary of the former prime minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto with respect (Tuesday).

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided how to commemorate the former prime minister and assassinated party chair Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto’s 15th death anniversary on Tuesday in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

At a public assembly at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday), the Chairman of the PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Syed Yousif Raza Gilani, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Central leaders of the PPP will speak.

On this day, a documentary will be broadcast that details the life and accomplishments of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

To accommodate the leaders and workers from all the provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, the Northern regions, and Azad Kashmir, separate camps have been established.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Mushaira has also been planned in front of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto’s tomb.

To attend the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto death anniversary, caravans of Pakistan People’s Party members and leaders have begun arriving in Larkana, Naudero, and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, SSP Larkana and Deputy Commissioner Larkana informed the media that special traffic and security arrangements would be made for the event.

They claimed that more than 8200 police officers, including women officers, traffic police, special police commandos of the Sindh Police, and 300 Shahbaz Rangers members, would be deployed to maintain peace and order during the event.

In order to address a sizable public gathering, Benazir travelled to Liaquat Baagh, Rawalpindi, on December 27, 2007. Her skin was radiant. She spoke in a ferocious manner. exactly how her father used to.

Benazir observed a throng of supporters yelling slogans surrounding her car as she happily drove back from the event. She got up and waved at the supporters via the sunroof of the automobile. A terrorist suddenly shot her in the head just then. Then, there was an explosion.

She was taken emergency-room-style. Benazir’s death was announced to the media by Babar Awan there, amidst the crying and mourning fans.