Imran Khan’s protected bail in two terrorism allegations brought against him in Islamabad was allowed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

Using a “decoy car,” the former prime minister arrived before the high court to request release.

Via his attorney Salman Safdar, Khan had submitted two petitions asking for bail in the terrorism-related accusations brought against him. The arguments were taken up by Justices Farooq Haider and Shehbaz Rizvi.

The court had instructed Khan to be present at 2:15 p.m. today (Tuesday) if he wanted the court to hear his request for protective bail in the cases during the last hearing.

Khan’s attorney was also instructed by the court to confirm his client’s signature.

Imran Khan, 70, is involved in a number of legal proceedings, including one that resulted in an unsuccessful attempt to have him arrested when a court issued arrest warrants for him for failing to appear before it.

At the hearing today, the court granted Khan protective bail until March 27. (Monday).

Following altercations between PTI workers and the police outside the Federal Judicial Complex after Khan arrived there to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case last week, Islamabad’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Police Station Golra Sharif filed cases against Khan and several other PTI leaders.

The police said that the demonstrators targeted the law-enforcement personnel who were doing their job to uphold law and order in the capital by engaging in damage and burning.

According to the FIR, the workmen damaged a police checkpoint and shattered the main gate of the courthouse.

As per FIR, up to 18 persons were detained for setting a structure on fire, throwing rocks at it, and vandalising the judicial complex.

The official vehicle of the station house officer (SHO) was destroyed, and there were about two police cars and seven motorcycles that were burned.

Contempt plea

Imran Khan informed the court that cops broke the window panes in his home while his wife was home alone during the hearing on his contempt suit against the police operation at his Zaman Park apartment.

The case was handled by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh. Khan further told the court that he was in Islamabad at the time the police searched his home and that he had video of the incident.

The PTI leader insisted that he drove a fake car that no one was aware of to the court today. I did not ride in a motorcade to court today, he added.

He said that barricades had been set up in various locations to keep him from testifying in court.

Judge Saleem said there will be repercussions for anybody who made fun of the judiciary in the media.

If any of the parties don’t respect the judiciary, I’ll take contempt of court proceedings [against them],” he said.

The prosecutor was ordered by the court to appear with directions pertaining to the Zaman Park operation.

The hearing on the accusation of contempt was postponed till tomorrow by Judge Saleem.