Hassaan Niazi, the legal adviser to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and a local court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved his physical detention for two days.

The judicial magistrate’s decision to accept the remand was immediately contested by PTI at a district and sessions court.

The petition will be heard by Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

A day after being detained outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for “misbehaving with the police,” Niazi was brought before a judicial magistrate.