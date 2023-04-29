LAHORE: Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), filed a complaint with the Lahore High Court (LHC) protesting a joint operation that took place late at night at his Lahore home.

A team from the Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and a sizable police presence conducted an arrest raid at Mr. Elahi’s home on Friday night.

After six hours of the operation, during which police used an armoured truck to break down the main gate of his home, it was called off when both police and ACE officials were unable to locate him.

During the operation, the police encountered opposition as well. According to ACE DG Sohail Zafar Chattha, a petrol bomb was thrown at the raiding party that was sent to arrest the former chief minister.

Through his attorney Amir Saeed, Rasikh Elahi submitted the petition to the LHC, designating the Punjab government, ACE, and police as respondents.

The petitioner claimed that the raid took place despite the LHC having granted his father protective bail. He requested that the court issue a directive ordering the police to leave the Zahoor Elahi Road.

He added that action should be taken against the policemen engaged in the late-night raid and asked for orders to prevent the police from detaining Parvez Elahi. Rasikh pleaded with the court to halt the detention of his family members until the petition’s outcome.