A second district and sessions judge rejected Dania Shah’s petition to file a murder charge in the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death. The third wife and widow of Hussain requested the filing of a FIR for her husband’s “suspected murder” in June of last year.

According to the argument Hussain was handed Rs. 250 million by unidentified individuals in February of last year, and Dania Shah apparently possessed footage of the event. On June 9, Aamir Liaquat Hussain was mysteriously discovered dead at his home in Karachi.

The submitted plea states that the late presenter kept Rs. 30 million in the bank and kept the remaining funds in a safe inside his Khudadad colony home, where he was reportedly assassinated. Shah noted her words and added three other people in addition to Mumtaz, Ali Javaid, Saqib, and Abbas.

According to his servant Javaid, Hussain, a PTI MNA from a Karachi district, was discovered unconscious at his home in the city’s Khudadad Colony last year. After being transported to the hospital, the 50-year-old was declared dead since he could not be revived.The head of Chippa Welfare Trust, Ramzan Chippa, added his confirmation that Hussain had gone away 15 to 20 minutes before being taken to the hospital.

His birthday is July 5, 1972. He leaves behind two kids. Hussain was a well-known host of Ramazan transmissions, which are game shows broadcast before and after Iftaar during the month-long fast. He began his media career in 2001 after joining a private news station, and his hosting of Aalim Online immensely aided in his early success. He continued to be connected to Express Media Group. Throughout his career, he kept hosting Ramadan programmes.