RAWALPINDI: Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wasn’t allowed by the authorities to meet with the legal team on Wednesday at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines.

According to reports, Khan’s legal team was halted at NUST University Chowk, while PTI officials Babar Awan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Asad Umar were also denied access to the police lines.

Awan said to a private news channel that nobody was allowed to meet Imran, including the legal team.

Imran was taken into custody from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, a property deal issue in which he is now being tried.

Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Additional Session, who is also hearing the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, has now arrived at the Police Lines.

According to sources, the NAB authorities will request the court to place Imran Khan under physical remand for 14 days.