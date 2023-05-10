Asad Umar, the party’s secretary general, was arrested on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day after Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was taken into custody.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Islamabad police arrested the PTI leader.

Umar was taken into custody while waiting outside the IHC Bar Association’s office, where they were drafting a plea to submit to the IHC. He was requesting a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a petition.

The PTI lawyers attempted to prevent the police from arresting the force, but Umar was carried away despite their best attempts.

Following the protests that took place in the wake of Imran Khan’s detention, the former finance minister was charged in two cases brought against PTI officials.

The cases were reported to the Tarnol and Aabpara police stations in Islamabad.

Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and others were present on the premises of the IHC.

After Umar was hauled away by the police, the three leaders went back to the IHC’s bar room.

Qureshi was also targeted for arrest by the police, but he was prevented from being taken into custody by Qureshi’s legal team and other party members.