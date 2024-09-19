Mumbai: Famous Bollywood actor Deepak Tajuri has filed a case against film producer Vikram Khakhar for defrauding him of Rs 1.75 crore.

The actor has filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Amboli police station and alleged that Vikram Khakhar took money from him in the name of the film project but did not make any progress in completing the film.

Deepak Tajuri transferred Rs 1.75 crore from his bank account to Vikram Khakhar’s company ‘Thought Bunchers’ on 3 March 2020. On the other hand, the producer claimed that the film’s London schedule has been put on hold due to Covid-19. Deepak Tajuri met Vikram Khakhar in 2019 when he was working on his film project ‘Tipsy’ which was stalled. Vikram Khakhar claimed that he could complete the film with the help of his contacts in London and it would cost around Rs 1.5 crore.