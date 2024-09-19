Pakistani athlete Shahzeb Rind won Karate Combat 49 in Singapore.

Pakistan’s rising mixed martial artist Shahzeb Rind emerged victorious at the Karate Combat Championship (KC-49) in Singapore after a thrilling encounter. Pakistan High Commissioner in Singapore Rabia Shafique congratulated Shah Zeb Rind and praised him for making the nation proud. Shahzeb Rand thanked Allah for this success and said that I had worked tirelessly for this title. My coach, parents and friends also supported me a lot.

Talking to the media, Shahzeb Rind also expressed his determination that he will continue to shine the name of Pakistan in international competitions in the same way. It should be remembered that Shahzeb Rind from Balochistan province also won the World Premier Full Contact Striking League Karate Combat held in America earlier. Apart from this, Shahzeb Rind has also been a 6-time national champion.