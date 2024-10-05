Beirut: Hamas commander along with his family were martyred in Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

According to the American media, in a statement issued by Hamas, it is said that commander Attaullah Ali, his wife and 2 daughters were martyred in the Israeli attack on the refugee camp in northern Lebanon. At the time of the attack, Commander Attaullah Badawi was in his home in the refugee camp.

Israel has targeted the Badawi camp for the first time since the start of the Gaza war. It should be noted that there are dozens of Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon where Palestinians have been living for years.