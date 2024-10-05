California: A major update has come for YouTube users in which YouTube has increased the duration of its shorts from 1 minute to 3 minutes.

YouTube has increased the duration of its shorts to a maximum of 3 minutes like Tik Tok. From October 15, creative users will be able to upload YouTube shorts based on 3 minutes.

Todd Sherman, director of product management for YouTube shorts, wrote in a blog post that the change will make sharing stories on shorts more immersive. This was the most requested update from creators, so we’re excited to provide more flexibility for this feature update.

However, it should be noted that Tik Tok has already worked on this. In 2021, TikTok increased the maximum length of videos from 60 seconds to 3 minutes. Currently videos recorded in TikTok can be up to 10 minutes long and videos uploaded to the app can only be up to 60 minutes long.