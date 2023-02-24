Although the iPhone 15 hasn’t launched yet, leaked CAD drawings have shown modifications in the upcoming model.

The iPhone 15’s 3D CAD files make it evident that Apple changed some of the design and incorporated some new features. One of the noticeable modifications is the absence of a notch in favour of a dynamic island, similar to the iPhone 14.

Another notable adjustment is that Apple has now switched to the more effective, adaptable, and compatible USB-Type C charging port.

9to5 Mac purchased the CAD files. According to them, the basic iPhone will have a traditional dual camera arrangement with the iPhone 15 but the Pro model iPhones will have a third camera and LiDAR.

The normal iPhones will feature a 6.2-inch screen display, while the pro models are anticipated to have a 6.3 or 6.4-inch screen.