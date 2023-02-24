In the vicinity of police station Tranda Muhammad Panah in Liaquatpur, a man is accused of raping an 11-year-old kid on Friday.

The victim’s mother claims that Hassan was playing outside when the suspect enticed him to his house and raped the young boy. When they arrived at the suspect’s house in search of Hassan, he [the suspect] grabbed a knife at them and ran away, she continued.

Police stated that a case has been filed against the suspect and that raids are also being carried out in an effort to capture him.