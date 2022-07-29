Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, declared that his nation was prepared to “mobilise” its nuclear deterrent in the event of a future military conflict with the US and South Korea.

Washington and Seoul have warned Pyongyang several times that it is ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test, which the US has warned would result in a “quick and severe” retaliation.

Kim said that his nation’s armed forces were “thoroughly prepared” for any crisis in his most recent speech, which was given to commemorate the armistice that halted fighting in the Korean War, dubbed in the North as “Victory Day.”

In a speech on Wednesday, Kim declared that his nation’s nuclear war deterrent was prepared to mobilise its full might in accordance with its purpose.

On the 69th anniversary of the conclusion of the Korean War (1950–1953), Kim stressed the nation’s “thorough preparation” to “handle any military collision with the United States.”