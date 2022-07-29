BIRMINGHAM: The news that crucial players Rana Abdul Waheed and goalkeeper Mohammad Abdullah had successfully tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday gave Pakistan’s hockey squad a boost. Manager Sameer Hussain said they will likely play against South Africa in their opening Commonwealth Games matchup on Saturday.

When the squad arrived in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, which were set to begin later on Thursday, both members had tested positive. They were placed in isolation, and their CT levels were checked every four hours.They joined the gym today and their test results were negative.

They will play for the team in our first game, said Sameer. The second encounter for Pakistan, who are in Pool ‘A,’ is scheduled to take place against New Zealand on Sunday. They will next play Scotland on August 3 and finish their first-stage campaign against six-time champions Australia.