In a terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday, at least six police officers lost their lives.

Terrorists allegedly targeted a police vehicle within the boundaries of the Dadiwala police station in Lakki Marwat.

Six police officers, including the ASI and the driver, were among the martyrs, according to the police, who also added that more officers have been brought in to help with the investigation of the sad occurrence.