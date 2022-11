SUKKUR: On Wednesday, five freight train bogies derailed close to Rohri, in Sukkur.

According to railroad officials, the collision obstructed down-track traffic.

The freight train was travelling from Punjab to Karachi.

The crash also caused damage to the railroad track.

The Pakistan Railway emergency teams arrived at the accident location after receiving information.

For the purpose of repairing the railway track, relief operations were under progress.