ISLAMABAD: Due to poor nighttime vision brought on by dense fog and smog in Punjab’s provincial capital, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced a partial relocation of its international flight operation from Lahore to Islamabad airport.

According to a statement from PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan, “all foreign flights scheduled to fly to/from Lahore between 10pm and 11am have been diverted to Islamabad from Wednesday night.

He made it clear that the temporary changes to the flight operation had been made to save travellers from the inconvenience of a “prolonged wait.”

The flight-shifting arrangement will be reversed as the Lahore fog conditions improved.He suggested calling the PIA call centre at (021) 111 786 786 to acquire up-to-date information on flights.

Additionally, the representative urged the passengers to provide valid mobile numbers when purchasing tickets so that they might receive SMS notifications of any changes to the flight itinerary.