KARACHI: The New Zealand cricket squad has landed in Karachi for three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches (ODIs).

On a Thursday morning Emirates flight via Dubai, the New Zealand Test team arrived in Karachi. Around 10:30, the plane touched down at Jinnah International Airport. A strict security plan was put in place for the visiting team’s journey. The Sindh police and SSU’s special squad organised the event.

Pakistan made two team changes following a rout at the hands of England. Hassan Ali, a pacer, has been selected for the Tests, Kamran Ghulam has made it into the team, and Naseem Shah, who was injured but is now healthy, has also been called up.

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin on December 26, and the second Test between the two teams will take place in Multan from January 3 to January 7. The ODIs will take place in Karachi, with the opening game scheduled for January 10. The second and third games will be played back-to-back on January 12 and 14.