Peshawar: A caravan led by Ali Gandapur has left for PTI’s Lahore rally, while the cadres of Tehreek-e-Insaf are also included in the caravans.

A special container was prepared for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to participate in the Lahore rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was delivered to Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza. Similarly, 2 more containers were delivered to the Motorway Toll Plaza for other party leaders.

According to party sources, the convoy of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur left Peshawar for Swabi at around 11 am, which was joined by the leaders and workers of the southern districts and Peshawar City. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoys headed by Chief Minister Ali Amin left for Lahore from Swabi. The containers also have DJ music arrangements for party anthems.

Earlier, a reception camp was set up at Swabi Interchange for PTI workers to participate in the Lahore Jalsa, where convoys from the province gathered. In this regard, the government resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being used indiscriminately for the PTI rally. Government machinery from different districts were brought to the reception camp while cranes, ambulances, fire brigade and other vehicles were also brought.

On the other hand, the baton-carrying workers of Tehreek-e-Insaaf also prepared to participate in the Lahore rally, who have raised their batons to face the obstacles in the way of the rally. The pictures of the workers carrying sticks have been shared by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the WhatsApp group.

Member of Provincial Assembly Fazl Elahi has said that we will reach Takht Lahore today in any case. No one can stop our way. The bridegroom is coming to Lahore, everyone be ready.

Apart from this, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif has said in his statement that police brutality has started in Lahore since yesterday. Pretexts are being sought to round up PTI workers. 20 workers have been arrested for holding a corner meeting last night.

He said that Princess Maryam Nawaz will be responsible for her dirty tactics. The fake government should stop fascism and not deprive us of our democratic right. PTI wants a peaceful rally and the fake government should also make the environment peaceful. The fake government itself should ensure the implementation of the SOPs. Don’t make excuses for the roundup, PTI is not a party to be afraid.