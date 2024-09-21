Washington: Experts have predicted a near-Earth meteorite pass in 2029 and the danger associated with it.

The meteorite is named after Apophis which means “God of Destruction”. Experts have said that this meteorite will reach the earth in April 2029.

Although the risk of a direct collision with its planet is extremely low, new research suggests that if small asteroids or space rocks hit Apophis, it could enter Earth’s orbit. Apophis, which is between 340 and 450 meters in diameter, will pass within 37,000 kilometers of Earth—it can even be seen with the naked eye.

The research also revealed that if small asteroids or space rocks hit Apophis, they could potentially change its trajectory, and the implications are significant. Although Apophis is almost as wide as the Empire State Building is tall, such collisions can redirect its course.